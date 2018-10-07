March 14, 1945 - October 2, 2018
Milton, WI -- James "Sinky" Singkofer, 73, of Milton, WI, passed away at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. James was born on March 14, 1945 to Sheldon and Ethelyn (Oatman) Singkofer in Wausau, WI. He graduated from Janesville Sr. High School in 1964. He started work for General Motors in 1965, and shortly thereafter married JoAnn Diedrick on May 14, 1965. He retired after 43 years as a member of UAW Local 95 in 2008. James had many interests but most specifically his 1984 BMW 520 Euro. He belonged to the BMW Car Club of America, and enjoyed traveling to BMW 5er Fests across the country. He loved being with his family and friends, and often you would hear the same joke at each visit.
James is survived by his wife, JoAnn; sons, Michael (Julie) and Robert (Heather) Singkofer; grandchildren: Megann (RJ Hillen), Arika, Lynsey, Arron, Derek, Kayla, Jacob and Lauren Shilts; great-granddaughter, Payton "Babycakes;" siblings: Bonita (Patrick) Babcock, Mark (Terri), Marlene (Perry) Wieczorek; and many nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jeffrey; his son, Richard; and two infant brothers, Sheldon and Gregory.
Per his wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, October 9, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, WI. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
828 S. Janesville Street, Milton 608-868-2542
