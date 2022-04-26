James S. Strawn III

Tyler, TX - James Sanson Strawn III, second child of Zona Owen and James Sanson Strawn II, was born on June 6th, 1933 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. James passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Tyler, TX. James was raised in the Linwood area of Minneapolis, and graduated from Edina High School in 1951. He was drafted, and served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. James was married to Blythe Ann Johnson in November of 1959. Together they raised four children.
James graduated from Macalester College in 1960 with a bachelor's degree in Political Science and Education. He later received a master's degree from Moorhead State College in 1964, majoring in History.
James began his teaching career in Willow River in 1959. He also taught at the campus school at Moorhead State and later moved to Janesville, Wisconsin, where he retired from Craig High School in 1995.
In 1976, seeking help for one of his sons, James was introduced to the Orton-Gillingham approach for teaching reading to dyslexic students. For the next 20 years he tutored children and adults and trained other teachers. He was active in both the Wisconsin and International Associations and helped the Scottish Rite Masons of Wisconsin establish tutorial services for dyslexic students. James was a Master Mason, and a fellow emeritus of the Mason's Orton Academy.
James and Blythe retired in 1995 and became snowbirds, summering in Coloma, Wisconsin and wintering in Lakeland, Florida. Blythe passed in Florida in 2009, and shortly after James moved to Tyler, Texas to be near his children and grandchildren in Texas and Kansas. He was a member of Bethel Bible Church in Tyler.
James was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Anfinson. He is survived by his children: James (Barbara) Strawn, Owen (Lori) Strawn, Paul Strawn, and Elizabeth (Brian) Feiden; and his grandchildren: Alexandra Strawn, Christina (Hayden) Coons, Gwenyth (Conner) Adams and Cole Feiden; as well as his brother, Hugh Strawn.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 30 at 4pm at Bethel Bible Church, 202 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75701.
James will be interned with Blythe and his maternal ancestors at the Trenton Cemetery in Hager City, Wisconsin - on the banks of the Mississippi River.
To plant a tree in memory of James Strawn, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.