October 4, 1983 - November 6, 2018
Milton, WI -- James S. Hergert, 35, of Milton, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, surrounded by his family. James was born on October 4, 1983, at Mercy Hospital to Brian and Jacqueline "Jackie" (Ruszczyk) Hergert. James attended UW-Whitewater, and was a double major in Cellular Biology and Chemistry, and graduated with a 4.0. He was attending UW-Madison's law program and was less than a semester away from becoming a Lawyer. He was loyal, generous, and kind. He loved animals, and if you were fortunate to be friends with James, you had the best friend you could ask for.
James is survived by his mother, Jackie Hergert; and many close friends. He was preceded in death his father, Brian Hergert; and two grandparents.
Per James wishes, private family services were held. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton
