James Roger Iverson

November 19, 1962 - November 21, 2022
Jackson, WI - James (Jim) Roger Iverson, of Jackson, died unexpectedly on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend.
Jim was born to Roscoe and Ardis Iverson in Waukegan, Illinois on November 19, 1962. He grew up in Janesville, Wisconsin and graduated from Janesville Craig High School in 1980. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. On October 12, 1991, he married the love of his life, Leticia Iverson, and together they had three children, Brianna, Ashley, and Matthew.
Jim was employed by Midwest Refrigerated Services for over 20 years and was most recently their Vice President of Warehousing. Forever he will be remembered as the "Michael Jordan of the Frozen Hamburger Patty Warehousing Business".
Jim was an avid Cubs, Badger, Packer, and UFC fan and loved the music of Kate Bush, XTC, and The The. He was dependable and righteous, always one to help others. He loved spending time with his family, whether it was a Sunday night dinner of Ivy Burgers or a trip to Arizona for Cubs Spring Training.
His passions mirrored that of his loved ones as he always looked for more reasons to spend time with them. He loved finding new breweries and waterfalls throughout the state with his wife; he was learning piano with the help of Brianna; he spent countless weekends helping Ashley make her first house a home; and he played almost weekly rounds of golf with Matthew.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Ardis, his sister Colleen, and his best friend Jim Hoeppner.
Jim is survived by his wife, Leticia; three children, Brianna, Ashley (Cole Baumgartner), and Matthew; foster grandchildren; brothers Allen (Kathy) of Roscoe, IL, David (Wendy) of Jackson, WI, and Brian (Debra) of Janesville, WI.
VISITATION: Jim's family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A Memorial Service for Jim will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jim's arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
