February 26, 1948 - February 4, 2022
Brewster, MA - James Robert O’Leary, of Brewster, MA, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 4, 2022. He was born in Janesville, WI on February 26, 1948. He was married for 48 years to his soulmate, Cynthia Brooks O’Leary. Having found each other in Fort Collins, Colorado, they then lived in Denver, Chicago (twice), Minneapolis (twice), Omaha, and the bay area of California before settling down to raise a family in Glastonbury, CT. After 30 years in CT, in 2010, Jim and Cindy moved full-time to their favorite family summer vacation destination.
In addition to his wife Cindy, Jim is survived by his pride, his children Staci and Wallace Wheeler of Madison, NJ and Lisa and Mike Curley of Chicago, IL, and his joy, his four grandchildren Emmett and Mckenzie Wheeler and Fionn and Conall Curley. He is also survived by a goddaughter, Mckenzie Ellis; two sisters, Jan O’Leary and Diane Sutherland; his brother and his wife, Dan and Liz O’Leary; his sister- and brother-in-law Lynda and Steve Foster; and nieces and nephews in Wisconsin, Texas, Illinois, Indiana, and Minnesota. He was preceded by his parents, Robert and Betty O’Leary.
As a lifelong learner and teacher, he attended elementary school at St. Williams in Janesville, WI and junior seminary at Queen of Apostles in Madison, WI. Jim was part of the first graduating high school class of Holy Name Seminary in 1966. He transferred to the University of Wisconsin, Madison where he graduated with a B.A. in Psychology in 1970. He then attended Colorado State University, graduating with a M.Ed. in Higher Education Administration in 1972.
Known for his work ethic, he had his first job as a golf caddy at the age of 12 at the Janesville Country Club. He worked for 27 years for The Hartford, retiring as an insurance executive in Fall 2000. He began his second career as a college professor in business at Albertus Magnus College in East Hartford, CT and psychology at St. Joseph’s College in West Hartford, CT. He taught his last course for “Team Psych” after 19 years of in-person and online courses in Winter 2020.
Ever devoted to his family, his community, and his love of sports (Go Badgers!), he fully supported his girls’ sports pursuits from being an engaged “soccer Dad” to coaching Lady Renegades basketball to driving across the region for games, tournaments, and meets. Jim was generous with his spirit and his time throughout his life, volunteering on the Executive Board of the Bartlett Hill Homeowner’s Association, on the Board of Directors of the Brewster Community Solar Garden Co-op, on the Brewster Finance Committee, and the South Hill Homeowner’s Association Board of Directors. Most recently, he was elected to and served on the Nauset Regional School Committee.
Special thanks are extended to family and friends near and far for constant love and support as well as to the many caregivers, nurses, doctors, and medical staff in CT, MA, and NJ for compassionate care over the years.
Private family funeral services with a Mass of Christian Burial were held at Our Lady of the Cape in Brewster, MA, with Father John Dolan, Jr. officiating and burial at the Lower Road Cemetery.
