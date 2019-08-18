- August 14, 2019

Janesville, WI -- James Robert Baker, age 80, passed away on August 14, 2019, at his home on Red Dog Ridge, west of Janesville. Jim was where he wanted to be, looking out from his room to see giant oaks, deer, hawks, and hummingbirds, sunsets and moon rises. In his final months he was surrounded by his loving family, friends, and always, by his constant buddy, Gusty, his 13-year-old Vizsla pup. Cancer took him, but he did not "go "gentle into that good night." He savored every moment he was given. He did it with dignity, strength, and no small amount of humor.

Jim was the only child of James Pierce Baker and Faith (Waggoner) Baker of Janesville. He graduated from Janesville High School with the "stellar" Class of 1957, and he swam with its State Championship swim team. The Bakers were a talented family. Along with many other community activities, they ran a successful Janesville real estate company which Jim joined after college at the University of Wisconsin and La Crosse, and after a stint in the U.S. Air Force. Jim was awarded Janesville Realtor of the Year in 1962. He had a zest for life and followed his interests from construction and developing real estate, raising ginseng, and distributing on-site waste water systems, to observing and caring for "critters" inhabiting "The Ridge". Through the years Jim had been a President of the Board of Realtors, an officer of the Y's Men, an elder in his church, and active in many charities. Jim also took great pride in being one of the founding members of the aptly named Toast and Jelly Club, a Janesville institution. The group has gathered for breakfast at various restaurants for more than 50 years. It now meets at The Wedge East. Its members are diverse, interesting, intelligent, and welcoming, but you must come with wit and a good story or two. For the past 25 years he and his wife of 39 years, Tris, have rescued second-hand Vizslas. In years past you could see Jim driving through town in his silver Volkswagen Beetle with one of the big red dogs co-piloting. Jim was a strong but gentle man.

Jim is survived by an adoring family, friends, and a grieving pup, all of whom he loved without limits or conditions. He is survived by his wife, Tris (Meinert) Baker; daughters: Cheri Baker, Brenda (Dean) Baker, Dani (Brent) Michels, and Nicole Matthews; and son, James P. (Amy) Baker. He is also survived by his close friend and daily lunch pal at the Milwaukee Grill, Stephen (Shorty) Smith. He leaves adoring and adored grandchildren: Alexa, Kylee, Henry, Eli, Elizabeth, Emily, Elliott, and Grayson who will all share memories of their special grandfather (also known as Appa) with his new great granddaughter, Madelyn Joy, who arrived just in time to be able to meet him and make big baby smiles for him. He also leaves behind many, many exceptional friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family wishes to thank Drs. O'Mahar, Ramsey, and Kopnick as well as all the kind and professional medical staff at SSM oncology and SSM Home Health and Hospice. You helped us through this journey.