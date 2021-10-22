September 29, 1929 - October 17, 2021
Janesville, WI - James Richard "Dick" Wixom, age 92, died of heart failure on October 17, 2021, in the care of Agrace Hospice. He was born on September 29, 1929, the son of James and Margaret (Finley) Wixom in the Township of Harmony, in Rock County. He grew up on the family dairy farm and attended the one room Howarth's School. Dick graduated from Janesville High School in 1947. On May 3, 1952, he and Joan McCann were married in Janesville at St. Mary's Church where he was baptized, confirmed, and was a member of the Church until his passing. Joan and Dick were married 60 years before her passing in 2012.
In the 1950s while farming, he knew he wanted to leave the farm and pursue an aviation career. He enrolled in Janesville Vocational School (Now Blackhawk Technical College) where he earned his Airframe and Power Plant license for aircraft and eventually his Authorized Inspector's License for aircraft. During this time, he became a Flight Instructor for Art Hodge at the Janesville Airport and purchased his first aircraft, a Taylorcraft, and would keep it on an airstrip on his farm. In 1958, Dick finally left the farm to become a corporate pilot for Parker Pen until they discontinued their Aviation program. In 1965 he became the Chief Pilot at Midwest Aviation and by 1970 he would start his own charter airline, Blackhawk Airways, at the Rock County Airport. Blackhawk Airways flew General Motors auto parts all over the Midwest, had scheduled services for Emery Air Freight and the New York Times newspaper to several Midwestern cities, flew donor organs to the Rochester Mayo Hospital, and chartered numerous people all over the United States. As the business grew, his sons, Kevin and Larry, along with his wife, Joan, built the business to a thriving aviation company with 20 aircraft and dozens of employees. Part of their business included restoring World War II aircraft. He was very proud of the WWII Curtis P-40 restoration and of course his prized 1943 Beechcraft Staggerwing which he restored from a pile of parts. Dick and Joan sold their business in 1996 and retired. In retirement Dick continued to operate as a corporate and independent pilot. He and Joan would also fly their Staggerwing from Coast-to-Coast displaying it at numerous airshows all over the country.
Dick contributed to numerous organizations and was actively involved in: Blackhawk Technical College Advisory Board Member, Yankee Air Force Board Member in Michigan, Board Member of the Beechcraft Heritage Museum in Tullahoma, TN, member of the Convertible Club of Janesville, past member of Janesville Moose Club and Kiwanis, Trustee and 2 time Exultant Ruler of the Janesville Elk's Club, lifetime member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) in Oshkosh, WI, and active with the EAA's Warbirds and Antique divisions. Due to Dick's aviation accomplishments, he was well known all over the country for his expertise on several types of aircraft. He earned the EAA's 1986 Antique Restoration Award for the quality work on his Staggerwing. In 2005 the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded him the Wright Brother's Master Pilot Award for 50 years of flying without an accident. In 2010 he was inducted into the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame in Oshkosh and in 2018 received the Beechcraft Heritage Museum's Merit Award for his contribution for preserving the legacy of Beechcraft.
Dick was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan; son, Kevin; brothers, Charles and Mark; parents, James and Margaret; sister-in-law, Judy Wixom; and brother-in-law, Pat Campbell.
Survivors include daughter, Renee (Scott) Cassidy of Eau Claire; son, Larry (Susan) Wixom of Gold Hill, NC; daughter-in-law, Nancy Wixom of Janesville; grandchildren: Cristin Lee of Normal, IL, Charlie (Shannon) Wixom of Milton, Chris Wixom of Newnan, GA, Lisa (Jason) Bradfield of Denver, NC, and Brennan (Jamie) Cassidy of Carlsbad, CA; sister, Margaret Campbell of Rockford, IL; sister in law, Patricia Sherman of Janesville, WI; and 10 great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday at the Church. Memorial donations are preferred to the Beechcraft Heritage Museum, https://beechcrafthm.org/donations.html, P.O. Box 550 Tullahoma, TN 37388. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family thanks the caring people for assisting Dick in his last days: BrightStar care givers, especially Liz Carlton, Lesley Hernandez, Sister Ruth of St. Mary's Church, and the Agrace Hospice nurses.