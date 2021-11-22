James Raymond "Jim" Knapp

November 17, 2021
Menasha, WI - James ("Jim") Raymond Knapp, the son of Raymond and Helen, was born in Madison on July 12, 1936. He graduated from Evansville High School and attended the Vocational and Adult Education School in Eau Claire, where he received a barbering diploma. On October 26, 1957, Jim married Geraldine Gransee. They lived in Evansville until moving to Little Chute. Jim surrendered to God on November 17, 2021. He fought for four years, under the care his loving wife and home hospice, after suffering cardiac arrest.
Jim honed his barbering skills under Bill Meredith until opening his own shop in July 1958. After retiring from barbering, Jim worked at Wisconsin Turf Equipment, selling golf course equipment. As he neared retirement, he delivered parts for Carquest Auto Parts.
Jim was a well-known high school referee and college umpire. Aside from his family, his greatest love was his "baseball boys". Jim was instrumental in establishing Evansville's Little League program and he coached his handpicked team from little league to high school. Jim was an avid sports fan, whether rooting for the Evansville Blue Devils, Wisconsin Badgers or Little Chute Mustangs, his passion and love for sport was always present. He instilled those values in all his children, grandchildren and players.
Jim and his wife of 64 years loved their "cabin life". They owned a cabin in Springstead and loved hosting their dearest family members.
Jim's biggest attribute however, was his ability to make friendships and lasting relationships with people. His confident personality and "Gift of Gab" enabled him to meet people from all walks of life. Geri always commented: "We never went anywhere without someone coming up to say hi to Jim."
Jim is a member of Congregational United Church of Christ, Evansville, and was a Charter member of the Evansville Golf Association.
Jim is survived by his wife: Geri; children: Doug and Cathy Knapp, Brad and Tammy Knapp, and Dena and Mick Martin; grandchildren: AJ (Amber) Knapp and Madison (Nick Sammon) Knapp, Cory (Katelyn) and Ethan (Nicole Lansmire) Knapp, and Anthony (Katie) and Jonathan Martin; great-granddaughters: Cadence Jayde Knapp, Khloe Ireland Martin, Baby Girl Martin due in January; and great-grandsons: Theodore James Knapp, and Mason James Knapp. In addition, numerous nieces and nephews survive him. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Ray, mother, Helen; brother, Bill; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Harold and Evelyn Gransee, Leona and Orrie Krause, and Lois and Don Flood.
The family will be eternally grateful to Jim's "Hospice Angels" Kim, Jenny, Ann and Molly and his faithful Tuesday and Wednesday companions Jeff Otto and Jack Meyer.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 27. 2021, at the Evansville Golf Course from 2-5 pm.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Jim's name. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurltey.com