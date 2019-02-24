January 17, 1942 - February 20, 2019

Delavan, WI -- James R. Steele, 77, Delavan, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at his home with his wife and family at his side. Jim was born on January 17, 1942, in Titusville, PA, to Walter and Twila (Hoover) Steele. Jim graduated from Punxsutawney Pennsylvania High School in 1959. Jim served his country in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1963. He married Shirley Schmid on October 26, 1963, at the First Methodist Church, Whitewater, WI. Jim worked for 41 years at the John Deere dealership in Janesville under four different owners. Jim started fixing things at a very young age and never stopped fixing things. He was a "Mister- Fix-It" person and could fix most anything. Jim was everyone's go to person. He was a very talented man that people looked to for help. Jim also restored five different tractors and lined them up every summer on his front lawn. Jim and Shirley would love to travel to antique tractor shows and tractor pulls. In their earlier years, a lot of time was spent snowmobiling, boating, and fishing.

He is survived by Shirley, his wife of 55 years; sister, Peggy Anthony, Rochester Mills, PA; sisters-in-law: Elaine Steele, Pat Schmid, and Marlene (Al) Duerst. He was a special and much loved uncle to his nieces and nephews: Tim Anthony, Texas, Sarah Rising, Ed Anthony, Barb Anthony, Pennsylvania, Robin Kirk, Steve Steele, Pennsylvania, Scott Steele, California, Linda Schmid, Indiana, David Schmid, Colorado, Randy Schmid, Eileen Schmid, Russ Schmid, and Debbie Johnson, Wisconsin, and Doug Abdeil, Australia, Melody Duerst, Melinda Hatteberg and Char Asperheim, Wisconsin. He was further survived by numerous family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William and Robert Steele; nephew, Tommy Steele.

Per Jim's request, there will not be any services. Burial will take place at a later date in the Richmond Cemetery. The Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, Wisconsin is assisting the family, www.nitardyfuneralhome.com

A special recognition for Laura Johnson and Josh Haeft for all the help and support they have given. The family would also like to thank the Hospice Team, especially Rachael and Heidi, for their special care.