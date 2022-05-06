James R. Skar

of Edgerton, WI - James "Jim" R. Skar, 69, of Edgerton, WI, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville surrounded by his family. Jim was born on January 13, 1953 in Edgerton, to the late Gunder and Catherine (Malone) Skar. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1971. Jim worked all his life on his own farm and for 40 years at the Tobacco Warehouse. He was a member of Central Lutheran Church, and loved playing in dart league in Edgerton and Milton, bowling, hunting, avid Packer and Brewer fan, especially liked watching the local high school sports, and going to the casino. He played Little League, where he met a lot of his lifetime friends.
Jim is survived by his sister: Margaret Skar of Edgerton and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Central Lutheran Church with Pastor Erik Jelinek officiating. Burial will follow at Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 8, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton from 3 PM to 5 PM and from 10 AM until the start of the services on Monday at the church. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
