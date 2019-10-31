February 18, 1940 - October 28, 2019

Clinton, WI -- James R. Nordeng, 79, of Clinton, WI, entered his eternal home on October 28, 2019 at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville. He was born February 18, 1940, the son of Oscar and Hannah (Wolden) Nordeng. He married Carol McDonald on August 21, 1960, she passed away January 31, 2015. He married Delores Risseeuw on September 30, 2017, and he then settled in Clinton. John was a member of the Janesville Moose Lodge and while at a dance, he met his wife Delores. Previously he and his family lived in the Afton area for many years. He was hired in 1962 at General Motors retiring in 1992 after 30 years of service. After his retirement, the family moved to Tomahawk, WI. They enjoyed their home, along with hunting, fishing and the great outdoors. Through his life, he worked on many cars, and automotive projects. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and he collected Dale Earnhardt Sr. memorabilia, as well as a large collection of hats. He loved to travel, and loved to listen to Delores play the piano.

He is survived by his wife, Delores of Clinton; his son, Bob (Dee) Nordeng of Janesville and Dee's large extended family who were very kind and helpful over the years; his daughter, Cheri Kay Nordeng of Tomahawk, WI; his siblings: Dave (Ruth) Nordeng of Footville, and Martha (Sonny Pierce) Magee of Janesville; sisters-in-law: Lucy Nordeng of Janesville, Shirley Nordeng of Evansville and Kaye Miller of Janesville. He is further survived by stepchildren: Dean (Ruth, deceased) Risseeuw, Ronald (Mary) Risseeuw, Gary (Angie) Risseeuw, Debbie (Delmon) Kessler, and Denise (Mike Scott) Risseeuw, and their large extended families. They all accepted Jim with open arms. In addition to his first wife and parents, he is preceded in death by four brothers: George, Joseph, Charles and John; numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; and other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday November 4, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, Janesville with Rev. Dr. Robert Sullivan and Rev. Gloria Halvorsen officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Town of Rock Cemetery in Afton, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Darien Community Baptist Church.

A special thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and Aides of Mercy Hospitals of Janesville and Rockford, and of Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care and special attention given to Jim and his family, a loving and caring atmosphere.