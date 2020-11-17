James R "Jim" Polarski

January 6, 1944 - November 12, 2020
Milton, WI - James "Jim" R. Polarski, age 76, died Wednesday, November 12, 2020 in his home. Jim was born on January 6, 1944 to Raymond and Ethel (McKinney) Polarski in Three Lakes, Wisconsin. He graduated from Three Lakes High School, and received his bachelor's degree from UW-Stout, and his Masters in Education from National Louis University in 1991. It was at UW-Stout where he met the love of his life and wife of almost 54 years, Carol Collin. The couple moved to Milton in 1967, when he became the woodworking teacher at Milton High School. He retired from there after 38 years, but continued to teach adult education night classes three times a week through Blackhawk Technical College, up until this year, for a total of 44 years.
Jim loved the outdoors, was a master woodworker and an avid fisherman. He always knew the best spots to catch the limit, not that he would tell anybody where that was. He loved his family so very much, and was so incredibly proud of his children and grandchildren, which he expressed every time he saw them. JP (which he liked to say stood for Just Perfect) was always ready with a smile, a joke, or a story. The number of lives he touched in the community and beyond is countless.
Jim is survived by his wife Carol, children Rebecca (Terry) Garber, Peter (Jennifer) Polarski, grandchildren Chloe and Holly Garber, and Nathaniel, Gabrielle and Grace Polarski, siblings Sue (Carl) Hansen and Frank Polarski, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara Hansen, and brother Joe Polarski.
Services will include an outdoor public visitation (weather permitting) on Thursday November 19, 2020 from 1-3 P.M. at Hope Lutheran Church outside in the pavilion next to the church. If inclement weather, visitation will resume inside the church. Masks will be encouraged. A private family service will be held after the visitation. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.