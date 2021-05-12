August 16, 1956 - May 10, 2021
Milton, WI - James "Jim" Lange, age 64, of Milton, formally of Abbotsford, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Mercy Health System in Janesville. A funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford. William Lange will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will follow at Abbotsford Public Cemetery.
Jim was born on August 16, 1956, the son of the late Joseph and Jeanette (Stock) Lange. He graduated from Abbotsford High School in 1974. Jim was married to Doris Baumann at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Colby.
Jim was an avid and skilled bow hunter. He also took pride in his 1977 Pontiac CAN-AM, and his 1970 Chevy Nova. He will be missed by so many, especially his grandchildren: Evelyn and Liam.
Jim is survived by his wife; Doris of Milton; two children: Angela Lange of Janesville and Brett (Alyssa McElmurry) Lange of Janesville; two grandchildren: Evelyn and Liam Lange; and seven siblings: Donna (Mike) Ching, Barbara Kleven, William (Deb) Lange, Joseph Jr. (Michelle) Lange, Michael (Becky) Lange, Debbie (Bill) Lachey and Marilyn Broeske. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; Joseph and Jeanette; a brother: Bob Lange; two sisters: Patricia Lange and Judy Beckman; and brother-in-laws; Donald Kleven and Larry Broeske.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com.