James R. "Jim" Klein

February 3, 1940 - August 31, 2021
Edgerton, WI - James Klein died peacefully at home on August 31, 2021, surrounded by his family following a year long battle with pancreatic cancer and kidney failure. He was born on February 3, 1940, in Wadena, MN to Raymond and Edna (Foltz) Klein. He married Kathleen McManus Wilke on July 20, 2001.
Jim graduated from Wadena High School and earned both his BS and MS in Education from St. Cloud State University. He began his career teaching in Dunseith, ND and then Bemidji, MN before becoming Library Media and Technology Director for the Appleton WI School District; a position he held for 23 years. In that time, he ushered in the era of educational computing for the Appleton School District. He oversaw the design and construction of several library media centers as well as the remodeling and renovation of many more. In retirement he worked as a consultant for the Instructional Media and Technology Team at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. He was very active in numerous professional organizations, particularly Wisconsin Educational Media Association (WEMA), serving as president from 1990-1992. He was awarded the WEMA Award of Excellence in 1995.
The outdoors was always an important part of Jim's life. Although he dabbled with a wide variety of sports and hobbies, he found metal detecting to be his hobby of choice. As an accomplished metal detectorist, he was always on the hunt for the next treasure. His most enjoyable metal detecting experiences were volunteering with the National Forest Service's Passport in Time program where he was able to combine his love for history, nature and metal detecting while enjoying the camaraderie of like-minded people from all over the US. His sport of choice was baseball, both as a player, and as a spectator. He was a life-long Boston Red Sox fan.
Jim's greatest joy was spending time with family, particularly his grandchildren. Whether it was supporting them through difficult times, celebrating birthdays and holidays, or cheering them on at sporting events, Grandpa Jim was there. He also cherished time spent with family at his daughter's home on Poskin Lake.
He is survived by his wife Kathy; daughter Camille Klein; stepdaughters Andrea (Tim) Johnson and Alyssa (Scott) Cramer; son-in-law Luke Skarlupka; grandchildren Amber, Brooke and Sloan Skarlupka; Beckett and Turner Johnson; Addison and Alexandra Cramer; and former spouse Claudia Klein.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Carmen Skarlupka, sister Janice Pikal and brother John Klein.
Jim's funeral services will be held at 8:30 AM on Monday, September 13, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Sunday, September 12, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Burial will follow in Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton. Per request of the family, masks will be required at the visitation and service. The funeral will be live streamed on St. Joseph Catholic Church Facebook page. Either find us directly through Facebook or the link will be on Jim's obituary page at www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Edgerton Outreach or to the WEMTA (formerly WEMA) Permanent Endowment Trust in Jim's name.