Janesville, WI - James R. "Jim" Dooley, 87, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at home. He was born in Greenup, IL on August 18, 1934, the son of Olin and Virginia (Pfeiffer) Dooley. Jim graduated from John F. Kennedy High school in Greenup, and went on to serve his country in the United States Army. He married Elizabeth "Kaye" Powers in 1962. He was a devoted husband for 57 years; caring for Kaye until her passing in 2019. Jim worked as an inspector at General Motors for 36 years before his retirement. He was an avid golfer, and spent as much time as he could on the golf course. He also enjoyed gardening, and growing roses for his beloved wife. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, and especially loved to travel with them. His presence will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Jim is survived by five children: James (Dawn) Dooley, Deborah (Tom) Strunz, Lisa Miller, Andrea (Alan) Amend, and Shannon Dooley; 12 grandchildren: Stacy, Adam, Jennifer, Kayeleigh, Maysea, Rachel, Collyn, Nick, Josh, Jake, Braydon, and Cayden; five great-grandchildren: Esjay, Camden, Arya, Everleigh, Kyson, and one on the way in July; two siblings, Robert Dooley and Marilyn Stayton; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife; son, Shawn Dooley; and brother, Kenneth Dooley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Father Paul Ugo Arzine officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Tuesday, at the CHURCH. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
"The family would like to especially thank Dr Mullvain (SSM Heathcare) for her exceptional medical care & the compassion she had for our father. Also, Christine and Jenna from Agrace, for all the assistance & care they provided for our father"
To plant a tree in memory of James Dooley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.