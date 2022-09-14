September 13, 1931 - September 10, 2022

Fontana, WI - Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and mentor: These are just a few of the many roles that defined James Richardson Howell, who passed away at his home in Fontana, Saturday, Sept. 10, at the age of 90. Jim was born Sept. 13, 1931, in Beloit, WI, the son of Paul and Lucille (Richardson) Howell. He attended Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam, WI and Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, IL., where he met Carlene M. Raymond. The couple married Oct. 2, 1954, in Addison, IL. She preceded him in death Feb. 9, 2012.

