May 28, 1946 - November 16, 2020
Easton, PA - James R. Halvorsen, 74 of Easton, PA, formerly of CT, died Nov. 16, 2020. Born May 28, 1946 in Madison, WI he was a son of the late John and Mary (Peterson) Halvorsen. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater and served in the Army Reserves. He was employed by IBM and Lexmark before retiring. A member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, he was an avid golfer, sports enthusiast and skier. He also loved time with his family, especially his grandson Jackson. He is survived by 2 children: Peder Halvorsen (wife Elizabeth) of Easton, PA, Annie Copperthwaite (husband Jay) of Bethlehem, PA; sisters: Carol Pechauer, Jane Hinkel, Julie Keesey and grandson: Jackson. A sister Mary Jo Parker died earlier. Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association. Offer condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.