Janesville, WI - James R. Doll, 48, of Janesville, died unexpectedly on September 17, 2021. He was born April 3, 1973 in Beloit, the son of Robert and Bonnie (Westendorf) Doll. James married Jennifer Emard in November of 1999.
James worked for Diversified Building Maintenance. He loved reading, especially books from the fantasy genre. James would always suggest good books to read to his family. In his younger days, James was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed the family camping trips.
James is survived by his wife, Jennifer Doll; his parents, Robert and Bonnie Doll; his sister, Maria (Chad) Zittlow; and nephews, Tyler (Bobbi and Candice), Colton and Hunter. He is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. James is further survived by his best friends, Brian Thon and Craig Kleinschmidt.
He is predeceased by his grandparents: Ernest and Dorothy Westendorf, and, Ralph and Kay Doll.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 1, 2021 from 3 pm until 6 pm at All Faiths Funeral Home, 1618 E. Racine St. Janesville, Wisconsin. Online expressions of condolence and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com. ALL FAITHS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES of Janesville is assisting the family.
