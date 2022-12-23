James R. Beggs

April 27, 1941 - December 19, 2022

Janesville, WI - James R. Beggs, age 81, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Oshkosh, WI on April 27, 1941; the eldest son of Robert and Chrystal (Footit) Beggs. James married Elizabeth Wendtland on September 25, 1976, in Janesville; and she preceded him in death on June 3, 2017. In his free time, James enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching Westerns and doing word search puzzles.

