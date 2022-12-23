Janesville, WI - James R. Beggs, age 81, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Oshkosh, WI on April 27, 1941; the eldest son of Robert and Chrystal (Footit) Beggs. James married Elizabeth Wendtland on September 25, 1976, in Janesville; and she preceded him in death on June 3, 2017. In his free time, James enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching Westerns and doing word search puzzles.
James worked for many years moving houses for Kessler Movers in Janesville. He also worked for 25 years for The Turkey Store (formally known as the Jerome Turkey Factory in Cameron, WI), retiring in 1999.
James is survived by his brother, Peter (Christina) Beggs of Wisconsin Rapids; stepson, Charles (Doris) Wendtland Jr. of Lebanon, TN; stepdaughter, Barbara (Tony) Parker of Janesville; step-son in-law, Jeff Richardson of Janesville; grandchildren: Shane Easton, Jodi Parker, Clint (Amanda) Johnson, Charles Wendtland, Anthony (Michelle) Parker II, Scott Wendtland, Kristina Parker, Patrick (Holly) Wickersham, and Jamie Wendtland; and many great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth Beggs; brother, Bruce Beggs; step-daughters, Lani Johnson and Terri Richardson; and grandson, Joshua Johnson.