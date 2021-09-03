James Prochaska

October 26, 1930 - August 25, 2021
Hawthorne, WI - James Clarence Prochaska, 90, died Tuesday August 24, 2021. James was born at home on the Albright farm in Boscobel to Florence (Knesting) and Edward Prochaska. James graduated from Ladysmith High school, worked on a farms, and at the cheese factory in Ladysmith, served in the National Guard, earned his pilot's license, was an electrical inspector and town constable, owned a Skelly gas station, was a custodian at Rock Consolidated Elementary School and retired from General Motors after 35 years. He lived in many places throughout Wisconsin including Muscoda, Ladysmith, in and around Janesville, Poynette, Briggsville, Lodi, and most recently, outside Poplar with his son Kevin and daughter-in-law Laura. He was at Aspen Health (Middle River) at the time of his death. James was preceded in death by his parents, and his youngest sister Mary Haines and is survived by his other sister Irene Morovits of Tuscon, Arizona. James was preceded in death by first wife, Carol L. Plante (DeBruin) his sons Randal, who died at age 60 and Keith who died at birth. He is survived by his other children: K. Andreah Briarmoon of Janesville, Kevin (Laura) J. Prochaska of Poplar, Bonita (Roy) L. Martin of Poplar, Janette P. Graumann of Janesville, Mark A. Prochaska of Clinton, Lynnette (David) A. Zeilinger of Afton, Jodeen M. (Truman) Higgenbothem of Madison, Kurt E. Prochaska of Janesville, and two long-term foster children Patricia (Gary) R. Polglaze, and Michael R. Grindey. James is survived by 31 grandchildren: Micah, Raychel, Nathan, Jared, and Paula; Esther, James, Kevin, Carolyn, Peter, Rebecca, and Paul ; Erick, Leah, and Emily; Rudy, William, and Kyle; Aryanah, Dylan and Teegan; Kirah, and Krista; Jessica, Alisha, and Miranda; Christopher, Stephanie, Angel, Amanda, and April, and many great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and other relatives. James was preceded in death by his second wife Arlene (Rollie), third wife Margaret (Tetzlaff, Runnoe), and special friend Julia Courtney, and other family and friends.
James' cremains will be interred at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, September 8th in the Woodlawn Cemetery on N. Water Street, Sparta WI followed by a Celebration of Life and a meal at the Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery Street in Sparta.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.