May 26, 1931 - October 6, 2018
Cedarburg, WI -- James Philip Finnane, age 87, returned to his heavenly home on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Lasata Senior Campus, Cedarburg. He was born in Janesville, WI, May 26, 1931, son of the late Daniel and Susan (Nee: Crahan) Finnane. Jim graduated from Evansville High School "Class of 1949". He graduated from U.W. LaCrosse, and then served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, stationed in Korea. He worked as a priest for 3 years, and a middle school teacher and coach for over 30 years. He retired from Kennedy Middle School in Germantown in 1992. Jim loved spending time with his family, and building relationships with many friends. He enjoyed volunteering, watching WI sports teams, dancing, playing tennis and sharing encouraging words with everyone he met.
Surviving are his children, Megan (Greg) Claypool of Cedarburg, and Sean Finnane of Dallas, TX; grandchildren: Caitlin, Brennan, Ben, Charlie and Jackie; brothers: Daniel (Carol) Finnane of Indian Wells, CA, Patrick (Jeanette) Finnane of Evansville, Michael (Mary Ellen) Finnane of Glen Ellyn, IL; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 13, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 39 Garfield Ave., Evansville, with Fr. Kevin Dooley officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary-Croak Settlement Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass at church 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Jim liked sponsoring children in need. In lieu of flowers, donations to Compassion International have been suggested.
Allen-Meredith Funeral Home
103 West Main Street, Evansville, Wisconsin 53536
Phone (608) 882-5050 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the caring workers at Lasata Senior Campus.
