October 14, 1935 - November 30, 2018
Janesville, WI -- James Peter Kealey, of Janesville, was born to William P. and Mary Spohn Kealey in Janesville on October 14, 1935, and died at home on November 30, 2018. He faithfully served his beloved community for a lifetime, primarily as the owner of the longtime downtown fixture, Kealey Pharmacy. From 1966 to 1999, he was there when anyone needed him, often delivering prescriptions or oxygen himself when the phone rang through to the house at all hours of the night. "Mr. Kealey," as he was known to many, purchased and renovated the old post office at 21 S. Jackson in 1993 and moved the pharmacy from the previous location at 225 W. Milwaukee. After selling the business in 1999, he continued to own the building, which housed many tenants, until 2016. He married Evelyn Ambrose at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin on May 26, 1962. He took great joy in his role as a husband and as father to his three children, encouraging their growth educationally and spiritually, supporting them in ways both large and small. Strong believers in the importance of education, he and Evelyn have helped send their children, grandchildren and others to parochial school and college. His own degrees were from the Janesville High School Class of 1954 and the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy in 1958.
Mr. Kealey was active at St. John Vianney Church for more than five decades. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus and served a term as Faithful Navigator and was a member of the Honor Guard. Over the years, he was involved in numerous volunteer programs and was a 50 year member of the Kiwanis Club. He was twice elected President of the Golden Ks and was a founder of the annual Truck on Ice fundraiser that supports local students. Four days each year at the White House Jesuit Retreat Center in St. Louis was a highlight of his life for 45 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Evelyn; and three children: William (Kristine) Kealey of Indiana, Patricia (Todd Hoskins) Kealey, of Michigan, and Susan (Tom) Jiardini of Milwaukee. Also his sisters, Virginia (the late George) Kowal and Carol (Thomas) Richard; sister-in-law Ann Pederson; along with many nieces; nephews; and friends; his dear grandchildren: Fritz, Roland, Ben, Audrey, Lauren, Oscar, Isaac, Zena, Gus, Indie, Julianne, Milly and Henry; and his great-grandsons, Eric and Magnus. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William; sisters, Ruth Bennett and Rita Rategan; and sister-in-law, Solange.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville, with Father Paul Ugo Arinze and Father Joseph Baker concelebrating. Private burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitations will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville and at the church on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, we prefer your donation to the charity or nonprofit of your choice.
A special thanks to Jill, Erin and Dusty of Agrace HospiceCare.
He leaves us with these words: Do not feel sorry, for I have left the earth with Jesus, my constant companion. He has showered me with the fruits of the Holy Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.
