July 24, 1962 - September 14, 2020
Gas City, IN -- James Patrick Lipetri, 58, of Gas City, IN, went to be with the Lord at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, in his home. He was born in Janesville, Wisconsin, on July 24, 1962. James graduated from Craig High School in Janesville, WI, and went on to receive his A.S. degree from Madison Area Tech School. He worked with Pioneer College Caterers, where he was the Food Service Director for 34 years. He loved to create beautiful displays of food and ice carvings.
James loved the Lord passionately, and attended Lakeview Wesleyan Church. He regularly attended the Men's Thursday morning prayer breakfast at IWU. He enjoyed fellowshipping with the IWU students and staff, and he loved sharing his knowledge of food and expertise of displaying the food to others. He enjoyed metal detecting and outdoor activities and was known to tell some blonde jokes here and there! He especially relished being called Nonno (Italian Grandpa) by his granddaughter, Annabelle.
In addition to his loving wife of 35 years, Margo; he is survived by his sons, Michael (Victoria) Lipetri of Daejeon, South Korea, and Matthew (Tiffany) Lipetri of Sweetser; granddaughter, Annabelle Lipetri; his parents, Carl and Barbara (Tragresser) Lipetri of Clinton, WI; sister, Sabrina Giese of Janesville, WI; brothers, Craig Lipetri of Janesville, and Brett (Kelly) Lipetri of Sioux Center, IA; and many aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; and nephews.
A memorial service to honor James will be held at Lakeview Wesleyan Church 5316 S. Western Ave., Marion, IN on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1 p.m., with Pastor Paul Garverick officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN. Memorial contributions may be directed to Indiana Wesleyan University, 4201 S. Washington St., Marion, IN 46953; Lakeview Wesleyan Church, 5316 S. Western Ave., Marion, IN 46953; Shiloh Park Nazarene Campground, 1734 S. 350 E., Marion, IN 46953; or World Gospel Mission, P.O. Box 948, Marion, IN 46952-0948. Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.