James P. "Jim" Byrne

July 24, 1955 - January 29, 2023

Janesville, WI - James 'Jim' P. Byrne, 67, passed away at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was born July 24, 1955, in Edgerton, WI to the late Gerald and Ruth (Sproul) Byrne, Sr. Jim recently retired from Stoughton Trailer in 2020.

