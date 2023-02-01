James P. "Jim" Byrne

Janesville, WI - James 'Jim' P. Byrne, 67, passed away at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was born July 24, 1955, in Edgerton, WI to the late Gerald and Ruth (Sproul) Byrne, Sr. Jim recently retired from Stoughton Trailer in 2020.
He was an avid fisherman-being known as Fisherman Jim or MacGyver. He enjoyed playing cribbage, dancing, and pulling ponies in his younger days. Jim would do anything for anyone and it was apparent especially when it came to anything at the Afton Pub/The Table; he helped with Carpfest, Hunt Club, pool tournaments, etc even being the MC and not needing a microphone with his loud voice. He was a big kid at heart and enjoyed his time with his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his children: Courtney (Corey) Dalton, Michael (Maty) Byrne, and Cassie Byrne; grandchildren: Clayton, Carley, Brianna, Mikey, Madielyn, Chloe, and Case; his girlfriend Susan Nunn and her two children and grandson: Mariah (Adam) Campbell and Michelle (Jesse) Webb, and Axel Webb; eight siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Pat Schliesmann and Polly Byrne; and brother Gerald Byrne Jr.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will continue on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home with a celebration at 11:00 AM. Following the celebration a luncheon will be held at The Table in Afton. Memorials are appreciated to the Fishing without Boundaries, Fishing Has No Boundaries - Madison Chapter, 1618 Mayfield Lane, Madison, WI 53704. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com for online condolences. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME assisting the family.
