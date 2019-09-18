February 8, 1931 - September 15, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- James Oscar Jacobson, age 88, of Elkhorn, WI, died on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center of Elkhorn surrounded by his family. Jim was born at home on the family farm February 8, 1931, son of the late Oscar Adolph and Mary Valenda (Svendson) Jacobson. He was a member of the Sugar Creek Lutheran Church. Jim lived and farmed in the Elkhorn/Delavan area his entire life. In his younger years, he spent time flat track racing and stunt driving motorcycles and was a member of the Cast Iron Cowboys Motorcycle Club. In his later years, he continued to enjoy biking and motorcycle trips to Daytona and Sturgis. Jim was an agent for Sugar Creek Mutual Insurance which was founded by his father, Oscar. Jim loved collecting old farm tractors and farming with them. Jim enjoyed flying airplanes, as did his son Mark. Jim was a member of the Sons of Norway. Jim and Lynne loved to travel, and took many wonderful trips in his later years.

Jim is survived by his loving companion of 23 years, Lynne Wilgus; four sons: Steven (Judy) Jacobson, Daniel Jacobson, Mark [deceased] (Darla) Jacobson, and Paul (Sarah) Jacobson; their mother, Karen (Wenger) Jacobson; grandchildren: Madalyn Reichert, Rebecca Terpstra, Hannah Heggernes, David Jacobson, Raechel DeRoos, Maren, Jessica, Emma, Elizabeth, Isaac, Thomas, and Katherine Jacobson; and seven great-grandchildren. Jim is also survived by a cousin Jon (Gini) Jacobson, extended family including Lynne's family and friends. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; a baby brother, Oscar; and a son, Mark Thor.

Visitation for Jim will be on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Then again on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Road, Elkhorn, WI from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. following Monday's Visitation, officiated by Pastor Dick Inglett. Jim will be laid to rest in Sugar Creek Lutheran Cemetery following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to direct memorials to the Alzheimer's Association, 620 S. 76th Street #160 Milwaukee, WI 53214; or the Leukemia-Lymphoma Society Wisconsin Chapter, 6737 W. Washington Street #2100, Milwaukee, WI 53214. Arrangements made by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, WI.

Special Thanks to Dr. Clifford Poplar and staff, Aurora Hospice, and to all of Jim's caregivers.