Elkhorn, WI - James "Jay" H. O'Connor 65 of Elkhorn, WI died peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. Jay was born on June 29, 1957 in Elkhorn, WI, son of the late John Thomas and Edna Helen O'Connor-Harry. Jay was a hard worker and an accomplished mason. His work can be seen all over Elkhorn and surrounding areas. He was an incredible athlete and a graduate of Elkhorn Area High School class of 75. In fact, his high school athletic accomplishments awarded him the honor of being inducted into the EAHS Booster Club Hall of Fame. Jay loved spending time outdoors, watching birds, and listening to music. Jay was a loving father, grand-father, brother, son, and friend. Jay is preceded in death by his parents; John and Edna; Brother; Timothy; and Sister-in-Law Jodi. He is survived by his children; Jessica (Darren) Viss, Casey O'Connor, Jayson (Cara) O'Connor; Grandchildren; Cadin, Gideon, Cameron, Landon, Quenten, Reese, Gage, and Evelyn; Siblings; Terry Mahoney, Mary Wyatt, Linda O'Connor, Peggy (John) Rader, Joe (Cheryl) O'Connor, Tricia (Ron) Chmill, Kali (Mark) Thatcher, Amy (Robert Mann) Anzalone, David (Fabian Plata) O'Connor; and a host of nieces and nephews. Jay will be deeply missed by all of them, and his friends.
A celebration will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022 in the Evergreen Room at Evergreen Golf Club N6246 US-12 Elkhorn, WI. Jay's life stories will be shared promptly at 2:30PM followed by a Celebration Gathering from 3:00PM to 5:00PM.
Special thank you to his wonderful and caring family at the Gardens at Ridgestone. You made him smile every day! Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James O'Connor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
