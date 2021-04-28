James O. "Jim" Hutchens

August 10, 1932 - April 24, 2021
Janesville, WI - James O. Hutchens 88, of Janesville, suffered with dementia and passed away Saturday April 24, 2021. Val was able to care for him at home until just days before he passed away. He was born August 10. 1932 in Wonewoc, WI to Homer and Rachel (Walker) Hutchens. James graduated from Wonewoc High School in 1950, was employed as a truck driver for Pink Lady Quarry in Rock Springs, WI until entering the Air Force in 1952 where he was a Hydraulic Specialist on Jet Airplanes which he loved.
In 1953 he married Valeria (Val) Weidman in St John's Lutheran Church, Rock Springs. Together they settled their family in Janesville where they raised Larry and Diane. Jim was employed at Yates American Beloit, and Rockwell Graphics, Rockford, IL retiring in 1995.
Jim is survived by his wife Val, children Larry and Diane, Grandchildren Rachel and Andrew, Great Grandaughter Nevy, his brother Fredrick & Patricia Hutchens, sister Peggy Cushman, and sister-in-law Cindy & Bob Schanke.
He was preceded in death by his parents Homer & Rachel Hutchens, brother Ronald "Jerry" and Alma Hutchens, sister Betty Norwalk, a niece & nephew.
Funeral service for James will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Peace Ev. Lutheran Church, Janesville with Rev. Richard Lehmann officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the church on Friday, April 30. Burial will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting James' family. Memorials are appreciated to Peace Ev. Lutheran Church, 1550 S. Osborne, Janesville, WI 53546.