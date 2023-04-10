James O. "Jim" Douglas

June 15, 1942 - April 4, 2023

Janesville, WI - James "Jim" O. Douglas, age 80, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at home. He was born in Whitewater on June 15, 1942, the son of LeRoy and Mary (Swan) Douglas. Jim was a 1960 graduate of Whitewater High School. He married Patricia L. Totten on June 13, 1964, in Whitewater. He served in the Army National Guard from October 15, 1961, until August 10, 1963, where he served active duty for a year. He owned and operated Douglas Menswear for 15 years, later working at Severson Transfer and then driving for the Janesville Transit System until his retirement. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards and in his younger years was active with Indy Car Racing, Badger Midget Car Racing at Angel Park Speedway in Sun Prairie. He was a 50 year member of the Edgerton Lions Club.

