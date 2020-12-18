January 10, 1942 - December 16, 2020
MILTON, WI - James O. Jenkins, age 78, of Milton, WI died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Alden Estates in Jefferson WI. He was born on January 10, 1942 in Portage, WI, the son of Orris and Natalie (Wagner) Jenkins. He grew up in Markesan, WI where he graduated from high school was an all-state football player and was proudly known as "Tank". He attended Fond du Lac Technical College while working as a master cheesemaker for Alto Creamery in Alto, WI. After graduating in 1972, he was employed by ECOLAB Inc. where he held various positions during his over 30 years of employment with them.
Jim married Barbara Jean Walker on July 7, 1962 and they had 4 children. He later married Carolyn Schumacher Hall in 1985 and she preceded him in death in 1998. He married Mary Ann (Hull) Dehnert on June 17, 2000. Since that marriage, he has been a Milton resident. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton where he was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and being with his family. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren play in their sporting events. He was also an avid Packers fan.
James is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his children; Ken (Sheri) Jenkins, Laura (Greg) Wilson, Rustin Jenkins, Tricia (Steve) Weis; step-children; Jamie (Gina) Hall, Kimberly Hall, Jennifer Fenrick, Joy (Doug) Quade, Peter (Lisa) Dehnert; grandchildren; Steven (Teresa) Jenkins, Katara (Stefan) Jenkins, Cassandra (Kevin) Heise, Zachary Wilson, Tessa (Kolton) Gohlke, Connor Jenkins, Caraline Jenkins, Mykaela Jenkins, Matthew Weis, Alexandra Weis, Jackson Weis, Travis Roen, Chelsea (EJ) Wescott, Wyatt Kramer, Cody Deegan, Tanner (Miranda) Deegan, Makayla Fenrick, Brayden Fenrick, Celise Quade, Kyle Dehnert, Katelyn Dehnert; great-grandchildren; Alison, Liam, Noah, Cayden, Ella, Mae, Jaxton; siblings; Steve (Sharon), Linda (Norm) Penke, Doug, Cindy Gallup, Bill (Jeanette); his aunt Winnie Jenkins, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Carolyn, his sister and her husband, Vivian and Mike Geoffrian and his fur babies Ivy and Ebony.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at SAINT MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Milton. Father David Wanish will preside. Visitation will be at the CHURCH on Tuesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Milton. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville is honored to be serving the Jenkins family.
