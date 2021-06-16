June 25, 1956 - June 9, 2021
Milton, WI - MILTON—James Matchette, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his home. He was born on June 25, 1956, in Highland Park, MI, son of Paul Matchette and Marjorie (Ponder) Matchette-Reisdorf. James was passionate about his career as the national sales manager with DRAG Specialties (LeMans), and loved his family from the motorcycle industry.
James is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Brandyn Frye) Machette; son, Jared (Alysa Straub) Matchette; brother, Dave (Theresa) Matchette; his beloved dog/best friend, Blaze; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and step-father, Robert Reisdorf.
There are no services planned at this time.