May 3, 1940 - September 16, 2020
Janesville, WI -- James M. Slinde, age 80, of Janesville, passed away peacefully after a very brief illness on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville. He was born in Stoughton on May 3, 1940; the son of George and Lillian (Olson) Slinde. James married his high school sweetheart, Loretta (Allen) at the Edgerton United Methodist Church on June 4, 1960; and they were blessed with two daughters: Karla and Karen. His love and devotion to Loretta remained steadfast up until the very end. James and Loretta were devoted members of Faith Lutheran and later First Lutheran Churches in Janesville. He was raised on his family's farm in Edgerton and later enrolled in the Farm Short Course at UW Madison in 1959. He began working in construction building homes and then transitioned into commercial work, ending his career proudly working for JP Cullen. Some of his favorite jobs to talk about were the renovation of the west wing of the State Capital in Madison and his last job of renovating the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford, IL. He was a member of the Carpenter's Local 314, Elk's Lodge 254, and the Center Town Planning and Zoning Board. As he prepared for retirement, he spent his spare time at the farm where he grew up. This is where he had his Belgian draft horses and refurbished vintage John Deere tractors. His retirement brought him back to spending time at his family farm where he enjoyed returning to his farming roots. Jim was very involved in raising his 2 granddaughters, Grace and Natalie. They were the light of his life and always brought a smile to his face. Jim was extremely proud of his Norwegian heritage and began teaching Grace and Natalie about it at the young age of 2. Jim was a good big brother, a wonderful husband, a great dad, and an amazing Papa.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Loretta; daughters: Karla Johnson and Karen (Mike) Slinde-Lueth; grandchildren: Audrey (Kyle) Beatty, Alyssa Johnson, Alec Johnson, Grace Newcomb, and Natalie Newcomb; siblings, Anne (Howie) Stiff and Paul (Susan) Slinde; sister in law, Judy (Elnoe) Campbell; brother in law, Steve (Sue) Allen; and cousin, David Nelson of Los Angeles, CA. James is preceded in death by his parents; aunts, Helen and Janet Olson, Florence (Bob) Nelson; and cousin, Richard Nelson.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorial donations can be made to Gifts Men's Shelter, 1025 N. Washington St., Janesville, WI, 53548. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, and a livestream link for the service, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and CNA's on 4E at SSM Madison for their true kindness shown to Jim and Agrace Hospice in Janesville for so gracefully helping him in his final days.