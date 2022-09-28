Janesville, WI - James M. Powers Jr. age 83 of Janesville, WI passed away at his home on Monday, September 26, 2022. He was born in Whitewater, WI on June 9, 1939, the son of James M. Powers Sr. and Blanche (Meracle) Powers.
James married Lita M. Preinfalk on January 5, 1957. Most of his working life was spent managing poultry farms in various locations in the United States and much of that time was spent in Lake Mills, WI.
James enjoyed attending car and gun shows. He was an animal lover, especially of dogs and horses. Above all else, the Bible and his family gave him his greatest joy. James was a faithful member of New Life Assembly of God where he served many years as the sound and video tech person.
James Powers Jr. is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lita; children, Kimberly (Rick) Simms, Theresa (Dale) Wrasse, Christopher Powers, Todd (Julie) Powers; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a son, James Leslie "Jamie" Powers and a grandson, Stephen Powers.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Michael Jackson will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3rd until the time of services at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice or the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.