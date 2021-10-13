James M. "Jim" Clark

Randolph, WI - James M. Clark age 65 of Randolph, WI died unexpectedly on Friday October 8, 2021. He was born on December 15, 1955 in Beloit, the eldest child of Robert and Jane (Peckham) Clark. Jim grew up in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School, class of 1974. He graduated from UW - Stevens Point, where he studied Biology and Wildlife. After college he headed west and spent several seasons as a Park Ranger in Rocky Mountain National Park. Jim returned to Wisconsin and worked in the wholesale Nursery industry in Princeton. He later worked at Jung's in Randolph where he spent the last several years until his recent retirement. Jim had a great love of nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time in the Northwood's and watching the Badgers and Brewers. Jim also had a great love of family. Even though he never had children of his own, he took great pride in his nieces and nephews as well as the children and grandchildren of his longtime companion/love Laurie.
He is survived by the love of his life, Laurie Kind; his parents, Robert and Jane Clark; his brothers, Michael Clark and William (Pamela) Clark; his nieces, Kaitlynn (Kiel Burhammer) Clark, Micaela (Nicholas) Ross; his nephews, Nathan Clark, Daniel (Turi Jystad) Clark, Jonathan (Sarah Heyer) Clark, Timothy Clark; his great nieces, Irene and Natalie; his great nephew, Zavier; and his uncle, Tom (Maurine) Clark.
A Private Family Service will be held. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Clark family on our website.