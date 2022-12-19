James M. "Jim" Clark

November 10, 1958 - November 29, 2022

Mammoth Springs, AR - James M. "Jim" Clark, age 64, formerly of Footville, passed away on November 29, 2022, in Mammoth Springs, AR. He was born in Cuba City on November 10, 1958, the son of William and Mary Ann (Riley) Clark. He was a 1977 graduate of Parkview High School. After graduating he enlisted in the Marines and was discharged medically after breaking his foot. Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, kayaking, hiking and being outdoors. His faith was so important and shared it with his family and friends. He loved spending time with his beloved dog and best friend, Jake.

