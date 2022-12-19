Mammoth Springs, AR - James M. "Jim" Clark, age 64, formerly of Footville, passed away on November 29, 2022, in Mammoth Springs, AR. He was born in Cuba City on November 10, 1958, the son of William and Mary Ann (Riley) Clark. He was a 1977 graduate of Parkview High School. After graduating he enlisted in the Marines and was discharged medically after breaking his foot. Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, kayaking, hiking and being outdoors. His faith was so important and shared it with his family and friends. He loved spending time with his beloved dog and best friend, Jake.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Kayla Clark of Cuba City; 3 grandchildren: Sean, Zachary and Adam; 3 siblings: Rene (David Getchell) Clark, Connie Clark and Darcy (John Gullickson) Duncan; his best friend and beloved dog, Jake; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Nathan Clark.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Visitation will take place on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
