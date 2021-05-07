April 29, 1934 - May 4, 2021
Janesville, WI - James M. Glass, Sr., age 87, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. James was born in Readstown, Wisconsin on April 29, 1934; the son of Morgan and Nina (Galbreath) Glass. James was married to his loving wife, Beverly (Moe) Glass in Janesville on August 10, 1967; and they were blessed with 51 years of marriage before her passing on May 9, 2019. James worked for the General Motors Corporation for many years, retiring in 1989. He enjoyed Casino trips, bowling, deer hunting, woodworking, and muskie fishing with his son Jim. James was a remarkable father, grandfather, brother, and good friend.
James is survived by his son, James M. Glass, Jr.; grandchildren: Aaron Hodge and Melissa Dahlke; great grandchildren: Kaylee Hodge, Madelyne Atkinson and Addison Dahlke; great granddaughter, Mikayla Guderyon; sisters: Crystal Glick, Mary Alexander and Jean Lisney.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly; and numerous siblings.
A private family service will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com