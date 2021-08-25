James Leland "Pete" Merrill

Evansville, WI - James "Pete" Leland Merrill age 83 passed away Sunday August 22, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 13, 1938 in Janesville Township the son of Leland James and Emma (Fuchs) Merrill. He graduated from Evansville High School Class of 1956 and after graduating joined the United States Army. He married Ann Kleinsmith on December 30, 1961 in Magnolia Advent Christian Church and they have celebrated 59 years together. He went to work for Fisher Body in Janesville in the fall of 1958 and retired from General Motors in 1992.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ann Kleinsmith Merrill, a daughter, Julie A. Merrill of Janesville, a son Mark L. Merrill of Evansville, grandchildren; Samuel J. Merrill and Eden C.A. Merrill, a brother and sister in-law, Miles and Sue Kleinsmith, special cousin, Marjorie (Rodney) Klitzman and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his son Peter James, father and mother, step fathers Louie Hanson and Wayne Poffenberger, sister and brother in-law Kay and Tom Flood.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday August 30, 2021 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville with Reverend Tom Moe officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville with Military Rites provided by V.F. W. Post 6905 Evansville. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service on Monday at the funeral Home.