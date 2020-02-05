July 15, 1942 - January 31, 2020

Palmyra, WI -- James Lee Frehner, 77, of Palmyra, WI passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI, 320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156. Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Palmyra, WI, 313 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156, with a lunch following. Rev. Steven M. D. Blythe will officiate the service. Jim will be laid to rest during a private family service at a later date. Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com