January 8, 1934 - July 12, 2021
Edgerton, WI - James Lee Carlson, age 87, passed away at Alden Estates, Jefferson on Monday, July 12, 2021.
He was born in Janesville, on January 8, 1934, the son of Leonard and Elsie (Erdman) Carlson. He married Norma Weber on September 14, 1953 in Edgerton.
James was a U. S. Marine from 1953 to 1956. He worked at General Motors for 30 years starting in the paint department and retired from the maintenance department as an electrician. He loved to work on Reo trucks and cars.
James is survived by his 3 daughters: Penny (Todd) Harris, Janesville, Patti (Pete) Johnson, Edgerton, Jami (Eric Pizer) Melton, Edgerton; 6 grandchildren: Cory, Todd, Brittni, Jarett, Megan and Kirsten; 3 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters: Jean Henslee and Shirley (Doug) Rabe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, mother of his children, Norma Carlson; and 3 brothers, Kenneth, Gordon and Roger.
Services will be held at NEWCOMER-SILVERTHORN CHAPEL ON THE HILL, Hwy 11 and 3008 South Coon Island Road, Orfordville at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 with Pastor Carl Seeger officiating. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Town of Center.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the caring staff from Anna's Compassionate Care, Alden Estates and Agrace Hospice.