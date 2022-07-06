James L. Grable

Milton, WI - James L. Garbe, age 76, of Milton, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Our House Senior Care.. He was born in Belvidere, Illinois on July 26, 1945; the son of Paul and Marcella (Keller) Garbe. He married Barbara E. (Schuldt) Culver at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in October of 1997. James retired in November of 2003 from General Motors as a Material Handler, after 35 years of employment. He honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, serving three years in Japan. James was a past member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Janesville, and after moving to Milton, became a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. James was also a past member of the UAW Local 95.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Garbe; children: Lynn (Michael) Bingham, Tina Garbe, Diane Anderson and Brian (Sara) Garbe; stepchildren: Christina Culver, Mary Culver and Richard (Kashia) Culver; grandchildren: Tyler, Jessica, Jeffrey, Don and Jacob; step-grandchildren: Karla, Danny, Carl, Tommy, Leah, Amanda, Austin and Sierra; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Norma (James) Burkett and Sue (Gene) Marsh; and sister in-law, Donna Garbe. James is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Garbe; and stepdaughter, Cathy Burchfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Milton; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal and Military Honors will immediately follow to the Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of James Grable as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
