Evansville, WI - James L. Crans, Sr., 83, of Evansville, better known to his family and friends as "Jim", passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born on February 17, 1939 to Leo and Alice (Butteris) Crans in Dodgeville. The family moved to Evansville where Jim lived most of his life. He graduated from Evansville High School in 1957 and was a respected supervisor at General Motors for over 35 years until his retirement in 1998. In the early 1980s, he began raising and training horses, and owned and operated "Crans Appaloosas" until he was no longer physically able to do so.
Jim enjoyed pitching in a slow pitch league for many years, and riding motorcycles and ATVs. He was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed watching games with his family and special friend, Jim. He looked forward to occasions when he could play cards with his children and grandchildren around the kitchen table.
Jim will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Linda, and his children, Jim (Rhonda) Crans, Randy (Diana) Crans, and Lori (Bill) Lenz, seven grandchildren, J.R. (Trista Tracey) Crans, Nicole (Char Weingarten) Crans, Ericka (Aaron Skinner) Adams, Jessica (Brian) Raupp, Leah (Brandon) Hurtley, Janeace (Clint) Radtke, and Randy ("Boo") Leeder, ten great-grandchildren, and special friend, Mark Crans. He is also survived by two brothers, Dan (Florence) Crans and David (Beverly) Crans, many nieces and nephews, and stepsons, Greg Mineff and Bradley Mineff. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joan Julseth.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 3:00pm at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 1:00pm until the time of service. The family would like to thank the Evansville EMS and the staff of St. Croix Hospice for the care provided to Jim the past few weeks as he remained at home.
