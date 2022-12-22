James L Crans

February 17, 1939 - December 19, 2022

Evansville, WI - James L. Crans, Sr., 83, of Evansville, better known to his family and friends as "Jim", passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born on February 17, 1939 to Leo and Alice (Butteris) Crans in Dodgeville. The family moved to Evansville where Jim lived most of his life. He graduated from Evansville High School in 1957 and was a respected supervisor at General Motors for over 35 years until his retirement in 1998. In the early 1980s, he began raising and training horses, and owned and operated "Crans Appaloosas" until he was no longer physically able to do so.

