January 23, 1953 - June 28, 2019

Lake Mills, WI -- James K. Hampton, 66, of Lake Mills, WI, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 23, 1953 in Martin, KY, the son of the late Jack and Marie (Meadows) Hampton. Jim was a graduate of Martin High School, Class of 1971, and later attended Marian University of Fond du Lac, WI. He married Regina Kilbride of Kankakee, IL, on February 22, 1975, in Kankakee. The family has resided in Lake Mills since 1980. Jim worked for 21 years at Ransomes, Inc. in Johnson Creek, and retired from United Alloy of Janesville in 2018. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, who called him Papaw. He enjoyed playing golf, the Milwaukee Brewers, drawing and painting, deer hunting, and playing cards.

Survivors include his wife, Regina; their children: Keith of Stoughton, Kelly (James) Hallada of Pound, Kyle (Nicole) of Jefferson, and Kory (Erin) of Menomonee Falls; 11 grandchildren: Miles Lewis, Veronica (Shawn) Gallagher, Cruz, Selena, and Isaac Hallada; Ashlynn, Jeremiah, Evan, Ryder, Kennedie, and Everett Hampton; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Jack (Debbie) Hampton of Bourbonnais, IL; one sister, Rhonda Couch of Janesville; along with many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 4 p.m., at St. Francis Xavier Church of St. Gabriel Parish in Lake Mills, with Father David Wanish officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery in Johnson Creek. Visitation will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church on Friday starting at 1p.m., until the time of service. If desired, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care of Jefferson, rainbowhospicecare.org.

www.claussenfuneralhome.com