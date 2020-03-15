October 7, 1930 - March 12, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- James John Rademacher, 89, of Edgerton, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home. James was born on October 7, 1930 in Sparta, WI to the late John and Elizabeth (Mlsna) Rademacher. He married MaryAnn Schmitz on May 24, 1955 in Pine Hollow, WI. He enlisted in the Army. He worked for many years at General Motors, most of them in the Repair Department. He loved hunting, cutting wood, bowling, and working on cars. He was a longtime member of the VFW and local UAW.
James is survived by his loving wife, MaryAnn Rademacher; children: Pete Rademacher, Marlene (Leroy) Fromader, Rita (Gary) Dunlap, Kathy (Mark) Wilson, Mary (Kevin) Box, Elaine (Tony) Hoff, Edward Rademacher, Kenneth Rademacher, Eugene (Pam) Rademacher, Barbara (Bill) Cahill, Linda (Jim) Graesslin; 29 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; brother, Lambert Rademacher; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Imelda, Ronald, Theodore, Jack, Dick, Charlie, Rosey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Edgerton with Fr. David Wanish officiating. Burial will follow with full military rites at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until the start of the services at the church on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in James name to Mercy Hospice.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton
A special thank you to the staff for the love and care they provided to James and his family.