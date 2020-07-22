January 18, 1943 - July 19, 2020
Janesville, WI -- James "Jimbo" Condon, age 77, born and raised on a farm in Porter Township and a lifelong Janesville area resident, passed away early Sunday morning, July 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born January 18, 1943 in Janesville, the son of the late Robert L. and Veronica F. (O'Leary) Condon. Jim attended school in Edgerton, and was a graduate of Edgerton High School, Class of 1961. On September 30, 2006 Jim married the former Kathy Kenseth at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Janesville. He served the public as a bus driver for the Janesville Transit System for 28 years before retiring in 2002. He enjoyed entertaining his passengers with his Irish wit and wisdom as he chauffeured them to their many destinations.
Jim's zest for sports kept him very active throughout his life. He participated in softball leagues for the Showboat and Rollie's Roost, bowling leagues and enjoyed golfing. Jim was an avid sports fan paying homage to the Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers, and Green Bay Packers. Loyal fans were always welcomed and treated with warm hospitality at Jimbo's famed "Lambeau Two" on Pontiac Dr., where good times, great laughs, and beautiful memories were cultivated and cherished while hoping for our team's victory. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially keeping a close eye on Matt Kenseth's No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro.
Aside from enjoying wonderful times at home, Jim loved escaping the miserable Wisconsin winters in Arizona with Kathy and close family. He also trekked to the North Woods for Annual "Deer Camp" at his cousins' cabins in Crivitz, where stories of sportsmanship, friendship, and hunting frolics and follies continue to be retold and revered. He also enjoyed many special times with the "Cheers" group.
Jim was committed to community betterment, and served as president of the Edgerton Lions Club, where he was an active member for over 50 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Janesville, where he enjoyed serving as an usher. He also was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and the Loyal Order of Moose.
Jim is survived by his wife, Kathy; Kathy's son, Stephen Kenseth of North Carolina; brother, Allen (Marcia) Condon; special cousin, Mary Lynn Fox; eight beloved nieces and nephews: Debbie (John) Coleman, Diane (Russ) Condon, Carol (Kevin) Kaufman, Cristine (Michael) Platts, Todd Condon, Thomas (Annette) Condon, Dennis Condon, and Julie Condon; 15 great-nieces and nephews; close family friend and caregiver, Lori Kukuk; and several other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Condon; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Condon; and his parents.
Funeral services with a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 313 E. Wall St, with Monsignor Dan Ganshert officiating. Entombment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of Mass on Friday at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 313 E. Wall St, Edgerton Lions Club, and Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care.
A special thanks to Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, for their care and support in Jim's final days.