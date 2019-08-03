James "Jim" Watson

April 26, 1924 - July 31, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- James "Jim" Rowland Watson, 95, of Elkhorn, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Vintage on the Ponds in Delavan, WI. He was born April 26, 1924 in Elkhorn, the son of the late J. Rowland and Gladys E. (West) Watson. Jim graduated from Elkhorn High School with the Class of 1941. He farmed Watson Welcome Way Farm, the family's century farm on Hazel Ridge Road in Elkhorn, first with his father, and then with his son Neil. Jim was united in marriage to Doris Elaine Hahn on June 3, 1950 in Harvard, IL. Together, they raised their three sons on the family farm. They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary together at Vintage on the Ponds. Jim, following his 1941 class motto "If we rest, we rust," was an incredibly hard worker, continuing to do yard work and gardening well into his nineties. He was a lifetime member of St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church of Elkhorn. He was also one of the founding members of the Elkhorn Boosters Club.

Jim was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be deeply missed by his wife of 69 years, Doris, three sons: Dale Watson of Lake Mills, WI, Brian (Carol) Watson of Milton, WI and Neil (Peggy) Watson of Elkhorn; four grandchildren: Tyler (Makensie) Watson, Troy (Kaylin Bauer) Watson, all of Elkhorn, Emily Watson of Madison, WI and Robert (Suzie Glisch) Watson of Wales, WI; two great-grandchildren, Khloe and Elise Watson; sister, Helen Johnson of Verona, WI; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert W. Watson; infant sister, Lois; and brother-in-law, Roy Johnson.

Memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Millard Community Covenant Church, N6713 County Road O, Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be Sunday at church from 1 p.m. until time of services. Memorials may be made in Jim's name to: Rainbow Hospice, 147 W. Rockwell Street, Jefferson, WI 53549. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory.