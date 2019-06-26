James "Jim" Vogel

January 27, 1926 - June 19, 2019

Formerly of Chetek, WI -- James "Jim" A. Vogel, 93, formerly of Chetek, WI, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Barron Care & Rehab in Barron, WI. He was born January 27, 1926 in Reedsburg, WI, the son of Faye (O'Connor) and Albert Vogel. James graduated from Reedsburg High School, and on October 19, 1945 was drafted into the United States Army, as an intercept operator. He was honorably discharged December 6, 1946. He later married Betty M. Gross on May 14, 1949. Together, they raised three children in Janesville, WI, where James worked for General Motors, retiring in 1983 after thirty years of service. James was a Webelos den leader in the Boy Scouts, served on the audit committee at Blackhawk Credit Union, United Fund committee, Prairie Lake Town Board, volunteer at Pioneer Village Museum, and worked seven years at Viroqua Dairy before his employment at GM. James and Betty enjoyed camping around the United States, and traveling worldwide. He loved fishing, gardening, lapidary work, crossword puzzles and woodworking.

James is survived by his children: Steven Vogel of Falls Church, VA, Glen (Melanie) Vogel of Franklin, WI, Lynn (Todd Wright) Hiller of Barron, WI; grandchildren: Peter Vogel, Eric (Jennifer Kreis) Vogel, Adam (Lauren) Vogel, Jason (Justin Price) Hiller; and brother, Henry (Carol) Vogel of Chetek. He is preceded in death by parents; wife, Betty; granddaughters, Traci Hiller and Heidi Vogel; brothers, Fred and Robert Vogel; and one sister, Eola Crawford.

A memorial service will be held at the Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home, 206 Schofield Street, Chetek, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Family and friends may gather for a visitation one hour prior to the service. Jim will be laid to rest in the Otterholt Cemetery, with Military Honors accorded in Prairie Lake following the service. Please join the family for a luncheon and continued fellowship at the Buck N Beam's Pavilion, 1277 20th St., in Cameron, WI. The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.