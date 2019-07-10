James "Jim" Tracy

April 24, 1949 - June 30, 2019

Clinton, WI -- On Sunday, June 30th, 2019, at the age of 70, Jim Tracy is proud to say he has finally passed away after a long, three year battle with everything under the sun from shingles to calciphylaxis. A miracle baby born to Melvin and Virginia (Shull) Tracy on April 24, 1949 in Beloit, WI, he lived his entire life in Clinton, the majority of it on the family property. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1967. Shortly after graduation, he took part in a bar bet of finding a job at the end of the week. After taking Monday off due to self infliction, he found a job on Tuesday at Beloit Corp. Between Beloit Corp and Metso/Valmet, Jim is one of the rare ones who made the half century club in the paper machine business. But, he is sad to say, he never received his winnings from the bet. He thoroughly enjoyed work - while he would gripe about having to go to work, there was no other place he wanted to be. He even went back to work, twice, after retirement. Jim married Christine E. Arnold on October 28, 1978 in Darien. Jim took great pride in mowing the yard on his John Deere tractors. He also enjoyed everything that involves four wheels and an engine, from looking at classic cars, to going to stock car races in the area. He annoyed his wife with the control of the TV, which included watching every car show ever made, and certain parts of his favorite movies. He was also a big fan of oldies music.

Jim is survived by his wife, Christine Tracy; and his daughter, Jessica Tracy; his side of the family, which includes many cousins. As an only child, he married into a big family, which includes his mother-in-law, Edna Arnold; and siblings: George and Sandy Arnold, Barb Spencer, and Bob and Robin Arnold; nieces and nephews: Terri, Beckie, Kenny, Katie, and Brian; and great and great-great nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his goddaughter, Herkimer; his friends; and his cats, Snickers and Carmel. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Kenneth Arnold; and aunts; uncles; and cousins; and his beloved pets: Buster, Feisty, and Whiskers.

Jim's Funeral Service will be Noon on Saturday July 13, 2019 at the TURTLE TOWN HALL, 6916 S. County Rd J, Beloit. Friends will be received on Saturday July 13th from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.

Brian Mark Funeral Homes

1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit (608) 362-2000

The family would like to thank the staff at the Beloit Hospital Dialysis Clinic, who all brightened Jim's life during his time there. And the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice, who made his last week as comfortable as possible. Further, the family would like to remind everyone to get the shingles vaccine.