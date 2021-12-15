James "Jim" Taylor

Elkhorn, WI - James "Jim" B. Taylor, 58, of Elkhorn, WI, died peacefully on Sunday, December 12, 2021 after a four week courageous fight from a ruptured brain aneurysm. Jim was born February 9, 1963 at George Air Force Base in Victorville, CA, the son of the late Lyle Taylor and Ethel (Strand) Taylor. Jim graduated from Elkhorn Area High School with the Class of 1981. He worked for the State of Wisconsin for 36 years, most recently a correctional officer with the Department of Corrections. He was set to officially retire the beginning of the year.
Jim married his best friend and love of his life, Gina M. Prochniak, on August 26, 2000, at St. James Church in Mukwonago, WI. He was the most loving and devoted husband, father, son and brother, who will be deeply missed by his wife, Gina; two daughters, whom he was the most proud of, Brianna M. and Brooke J. Taylor, both of Elkhorn; his mother, Ethel Taylor of Elkhorn; two brothers, Robert (Patti) Taylor of Salem, MO, and David (Mona) Taylor of Elkhorn; and sister-in-law, Karen Mathison of Elkhorn. He always made room on his lap for his fur baby, Holly. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Lyle; and a brother, Scott.
Jim was extremely talented at woodworking, his real passion being Scroll Sawing. He enjoyed fishing with his buddies, and camping with family. They have a place up in the Dells that is their 'Happy Place'. The family also loved Disney World and going on cruises. We could always count on Jim to light up a room with his lively sense of humor. Jim left us way too soon, and will be greatly missed but lovingly remembered.
The family would like to thank the ICU units at St. Luke's Medical Center for their loving care this last month.
A gathering of Family and Friends to Celebrate Jim's life will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Friday, December 17, 2021 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory 730 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
