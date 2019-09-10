James "Jim" Schmeling

December 19, 1939 - September 6, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- James L. "Jim" Schmeling, age 79, of Edgerton died on Friday, September 6, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Edgerton, WI on December 19, 1939, the son of the late Stanley and Luella (Schultz) Schmeling. Jim graduated from Milton High School and later married Dale Ann Kemp on December 17, 1960. She predeceased him on June 13, 2010. Jim worked for 34 years with General Motors retiring in 1991 as a supervisor in Quality Control. Jim had an insatiable quest to learn and gain additional knowledge about anything and everything. He loved to read the National Geographic magazine to learn about the world. He especially loved the history of Lake Koshkonong and the surrounding area. After he retired, Jim spent many hours searching the area for arrowheads, a hobby he took very seriously. Jim truly enjoyed living on the water where he raised his family, where they could go boating, fishing, snowmobiling, and enjoy a good campfire. He was a fun-loving and sociable gentleman, who will be missed by everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his two daughters, Leigh Ann (Tom) Gimmer of St. Germain, WI (their children: Anna (Mike) Laird, Lauren Gimmer, and Tommy Gimmer) and his daughter, Lisa (Tom) Chapin of Fort Atkinson (children: Danielle (Brian) Koebernick, Devin Bruni, and Dalton Chapin); and six great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Lynne (Steve) Hocking; and sisters and brothers-in-law: Marilyn Schmeling, Darice and Sid Davis, Brad and Mary Kemp, and Leslie Kemp. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Howard Schmeling.

Following Jim's wish, a private family service will be held.

