James "Jim" Scharfenberg

June 24, 1953 - December 8, 2018
Jefferson, WI -- James "Jim" P. Scharfenberg, age 65, of Jefferson, passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018, at the Agrace HospiceCare in Madison. He was born on June 24, 1953, to Lawrence and Maxine (Otto) Scharfenberg. Jim grew up in Edgerton, and graduated from Edgerton High School in 1971. He earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and Master's Degree in Administration at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. In 1975, Jim began teaching in the Jefferson School District at Rome Elementary, and then at the Sullivan Elementary School, eventually moving to West Elementary, where he taught until his retirement in 2010. Jim was a devoted teacher, and touched the lives of many students throughout his career. He also coached Jefferson Youth Baseball, Jefferson Eagles High School football from 1977-1983, and was the Assistant Line Coach for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He was a sports enthusiast, and he developed many wonderful relationships throughout the athletic community.
He is survived by his brother Gary (Edith) Scharfenberg of Beaver Dam; sister, Laurie (Pierre) La Plante of Oregon; sister-in-law, Judith Scharfenberg of Edgerton; and special friend, Judy Brauer of London, WI; beloved nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Thomas Scharfenberg and Steven Scharfenberg in infancy
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, December 14, 2018, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Mike Mannisto officiating. Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday December 17, 2018 at the Jensen Cemetery in Edgerton, with the Rev. Erik Jelinek presiding. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson, and then again on Friday morning at the church, from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jim's name to the Agrace HospiceCare at 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. Visit?www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com?to leave a condolence or light a candle in his memory.
