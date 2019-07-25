January 7, 1946 - July 22, 2019

Avalon, WI -- James "Jim" Roehl, age 73, of Avalon, died Monday, July 22, 2019, the same day he celebrated his 52nd wedding anniversary. He was born January 7, 1946 to the late Leo and Elizabeth (Henschel) Roehl in Janesville. Jim graduated from Clinton High School, Class of 1964. He married Myra M. Minkey on July 22, 1967, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in Clinton. Their marriage and love produced four sons. Jim worked at Warner Electric in the Roscoe and S. Beloit facilities for 41 years until his retirement in 2006. He also helped his Uncle John, build houses in the area. Jim enjoyed carpentry, he and Uncle John dedicated much of their time volunteering at Church, using their skills to build cabinets and anything else that was needed. Myra described Jim as a man who "could fix anything and everything". He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, always willing to help.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Myra Roehl; his three children: Todd (Tammy) Roehl, Steven (Jessica) Roehl and Ryan Roehl; eight grandchildren: Travis (Rebecca), Alicia, Justin, Tiana, Olivia, Addison, Ella and Chloe; a sister, Carol Hunt of Janesville; and many friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Tim, in 1998.

Jim's Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday July 27, 2019 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton, WI. Friends may call on Saturday in the Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Following the service, the cortege will process to Clinton Cemetery for interment. A memorial is being established in his name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.

